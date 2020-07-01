Aha bags the digital rights of 20 Telugu films

Tollywood producers are left shattered because of the coronavirus pandemic. The big films cannot be released on digital platforms as the offered digital quotes are no matching to the budgets. So, most of the producers are waiting for the theatres to be reopened. But this is a golden time for small movies. The digital platforms too are focused on acquiring the rights of small budget films so that they would have enough content for release in the coming weeks. There are several films that completed the censor formalities but could not release in theatres.

The OTT platforms are now in the hunt for such projects which are struggling for release. OTT players like Aha are closing the deals on ‘Pay per View’ basis or on 50-50 basis. They are not bothered about the casting and the buzz. They are keen on releasing decent films through their digital platforms as the audience are waiting for new releases every week. As per the update, Aha acquired the digital rights of 20 small films which will be aired in the coming weeks. They will be releasing most of the films on Pay per View basis. Aha fixed a price per view and will pay the producers as per the total views that the film gets.

This would benefit both the digital platforms and the production houses. Aha and Zee5 will release several small films soon.