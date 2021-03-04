Jagan’s ‘secret operation’ to shift AP capital from Amaravathi to Vizag!

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy seem to be hell-bent on shifting the AP capital from Amaravathi to Vizag despite pending legal cases in the AP High Court.

Jagan’s recent moves show that he had launched a ‘secret operation’ to shift the capital to Vizag even before the High Court delivered its verdict on the case.

The latest GO (government order) issued by the Jagan government shows that how Jagan has speeded up shifting of AP capital to Vizag albeit ‘secretly.

The AP home department issued a GO to shift Police Command Control Room in Vijaywada to Vizag all of a sudden.

In a way this amounts to the shifting of AP police headquarters from Vijayawada to Vizag.

Police headquarters should function from the state capital. CM himself oversees law and order in the state.

This shows that CM Jagan wants to shift his administration from Vijayawada to Vizag anytime soon.

The previous TDP government had allotted land and Rs 13 crore funds to set up a police command control room in Vijayawada.

However, after Jagan became CM, the project was halted.

Now the Jagan government had issued a GO to shift this project to Vizag.

Jagan is also planning to shift APSRTC headquarters in Vijayawada “RTC House” to Vizag soon.

APSRTC MD RP Thakur visited Vizag and inspected Dwaraka Bus Complex triggering speculations that RTC House from Vijayawada will be shifted to Vizag soon.