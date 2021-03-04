Naa Kanulu Yepudu from Rang De: Soothing Romantic Song

Superstar Mahesh Babu unveiled the next single of Rang De. The single Naa Kanulu Yepudu is sung by top singer Sid Sriram and is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. Naa Kanulu Yepudu is a romantic number that is melodious and soothing. Sid Sriram dominates once again with his voice and makes a decent number. Nithiin and Keerthy Suresh are spotted in a joyful mood and super stylish throughout the song. DSP comes out with one more melodious number for the album.

The visuals of the song are appealing. Rang De is in the final stages of post-production and is announced for March 26th release. Sithara Entertainments are the producers. Rang De is carrying good expectations and all the deals for the film are closed. Nithiin is currently shooting for the remake of Andhadhun that will release in June.