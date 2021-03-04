Yash’s story reaches Prabhas

Yash created a sensation across the country with KGF: Chapter 1 and the second installment is gearing up for release in July. Prashanth Neel is the man behind the sensational KGF. Prashanth Neel also narrated the script of Salaar to Yash but the actor picked up KGF. The script of Salaar was penned considering Yash. Prashanth Neel made enough changes to the script and narrated it to Prabhas and got his nod.

The shoot of Salaar is progressing currently. Tollywood audience felt that KGF would be an apt film for Prabhas and soon the combo of Prabhas and Prashanth Neel happened. Salaar is said to be high on action and it is announced for summer 2022 release. Shruti Haasan is the leading lady. Yash too completed the shoot of KGF: Chapter 2 and is lining up a couple of big-budget projects that will roll soon.