What’s next onboard for Allari Naresh?

Allari Naresh tasted success after eight complete years. He waited for his chance to bounce back and his recent offering Naandhi is winning accolades for his performance. The film also had a decent theatrical run and the producer earned handsome profits. Naandhi is a perfect comeback for Allari Naresh. He is quite delighted with the success and at the same time, he is quite puzzled about his upcoming movies.

He signed a film for Naandhi director Vijay Kanakamedala and this film too is a content-driven drama. Allari Naresh is puzzled whether to take up a serious film or return back to the comedy genre. He is holding talks for a couple of comic entertainers but Naresh is keen to take up films that will have all the commercial ingredients. He is not ready to rely completely on comedy and is extra cautious for now. He is also keen to sign a serious film and then test his luck with an entertainer in his next.

Actors like Nani too suggested Allari Naresh to pick up scripts like Naandhi. The comic actor is now extra cautious and is planning his lineup with utmost care.