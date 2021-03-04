Krithi Shetty’s Remunearion and demands irk Tollywood

Krithi Shetty is the latest sensation of Telugu cinema. The performance and the screen presence of Krithi Shetty in her debut film Uppena made her rush with several offers. The actress charged Rs 6 lakhs as remuneration for her debut film and is now charging Rs 60 lakhs per project. One of the leading producers of Telugu cinema recently met Krithi Shetty and discussed about working for a film. Krithi Shetty left him in shock after she demanded Rs 1 crore as remuneration. Without stopping here, the actress revealed about the rules and regulations along with the costumes, personal staff and the food she takes.

This left the producer in deep shock and he changed his plans. He felt that even the top actress like Anushka did not have such high demands. It is not new for the filmmakers to rush towards an actor or an actress who attains stardom. Several actresses have been imposing their personal expenses on their producers and this is turning an extra burden for the producers. Krithi Shetty is shooting for Nani’s Shyam Singha Roy and Sudheer Babu’s Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali. She signed Ram’s upcoming action entertainer with Lingusamy and is in talks for a couple of other projects.