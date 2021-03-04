Shreya Ghoshal Shares Good News!

Popular playback singer Shreya Ghoshal shared the good news with her fans on social media! She is overwhelmed with happiness as she is pregnant with her first baby. Calling her baby ‘Shreyaditya’, she said that her husband and she were thrilled to share this happy news with fans.

Also, Shreya asked for the love and blessings of fans. She got married to her childhood Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya in a traditional Bengali ceremony in 2015. He is a businessman and Tech entrepreneur. She dated him for almost 10 years before getting married. Born in 1984 to a Bengali Hindi family, she started learning music at the age of 4.

She made her debut with a Bollywood song and then she sang songs in different Indian languages. Her discography includes songs from Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Marathi, Gujarati, Bengali, Assamese, Nepali, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Urdu, and Tulu. In Telugu, she sang more than 255 songs.

Her first Telugu song was ‘Sari Sari’ from the film ‘Ninu Chudaka Nenu Undalenu’ was released in the year 2002. Later, she has given many hit songs including Nuvvem Maya Chesavo Kani, Vanochenante, Askava, Kopama Napaina, Mandara Mandara, and more.