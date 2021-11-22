Jagan’s sensational decision: Withdraws 3 capitals bill!

In a sensational decision, the YSRCP government headed by Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has withdrawn three capitals bill.

The decision was reportedly taken in the cabinet meeting chaired by CM Jagan on Monday (today).

The AP government’s decision was conveyed to AP High Court on Monday by advocate general.

However, the AP government is yet to make an official announcement in this regard.

It is not clear whether Jagan has decided to completely withdraw three capitals bill or make some changes in the existing bill to overcome legal and technical issues.

Jagan is expected to give a clarity on this issue in Legislative Assembly today.

Since the decision came in the backdrop of Amaravathi farmers holding padayatra from Amaravathi to Tirupati, farmers claim that Jagan backtracked on three capitals due to their protests.

But there are doubts that Jagan may introduce three capital bills in a revised format to overcome legal and technical hurdles to his three capitals plan.