Jailer sequel on Cards

Superstar Rajinikanth is back with a bang with Jailer. The film is doing exceptional business in all the regions and languages of its release. The film is expected to cross the full run of Kamal Haasan’s Vikram in its first week. There are reports that the film would have a sequel very soon. Nelson Dileep Kumar will work on the idea and he would narrate it to Rajinikanth after which the final call will be taken.

During his recent interview, Nelson revealed about the plans of Jailer sequel. He also said that he is eager to work with Rajinikanth again. Though Vijay’s Beast did not work out for Nelson, Rajinikanth gave an opportunity for the talented young director. Jailer featured Rajinikanth, Ramya Krishna, Sunil, Tamannaah and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. Sun Pictures produced this action drama.