Majili girl for Vijay Deverakonda

Tollywood young talent Vijay Deverakonda is busy shooting for a family entertainer directed by Parasuram. Family Star is the title considered for the film. Sita Ramam fame Mrunal Thakur is the leading lady and the shoot of the film is happening at a fast pace in Hyderabad. Majili fame Divyansha Kaushik is the other leading lady in Family Star. After Majili, the actress was seen in glamorous roles in films like Ramarao On Duty, Micheal and Takkar. All these films badly.

The makers felt that the actress would be the apt one for the role. Kick Shyam plays Vijay Deverakonda’s brother in Family Star. The next schedule of the film will kick-start in USA and the entire shoot is planned to be completed by the end of October. Dil Raju is the producer and the makers are in plans to release Family Star for Sankranthi 2024.