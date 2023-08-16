Bhola Shankar heads one of the biggest disasters of TFI – 5 days Worldwide Collections

Bhola Shankar 5 days Worldwide Collections

Bhola Shankar has continued its disastrous run after the weekend and hasn’t collected much on Independence Day. 5 days worldwide total of the film stands at 24 Cr (26.5 Cr including GST). Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 79 Cr which means the film is heading for a 52 Cr loss. The producer has gone for an own release in the majority of areas like Nizam, East, Guntur, and Krishna. The case is like Saaho or Radhe Shyam where the producer has released on his own release in most of the areas.

Below are the area-wise Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

Area 5 Days Collections 3 Days Collections 2 Days Collections Day 1 Collections worldwide Pre-release business Nizam 5.87 Cr 5.53 Cr 4.80 Cr 3.80 Cr 22 Cr (Valued) Ceeded 3.08 Cr 2.85 Cr 2.25 Cr 1.75 Cr 12 Cr (NRA) UA 2.73 Cr 2.5 Cr 2 Cr 1.55 Cr 9.5 Cr (NRA) Guntur 2.33 Cr 2.25 Cr 1.98Cr 1.75 Cr 6 Cr (Valued) East 1.93 Cr 1.81 Cr 1.51Cr 1.3 Cr 6 Cr (Valued) Krishna 1.33 Cr 1.24 Cr 1.02Cr 0.85 Cr 4.8 Cr (Valued) West 2.23 Cr 2.13 Cr 2 Cr 1.85 Cr 4.8 Cr (NRA) Nellore 1.13 Cr 1.05 Cr 0.86Cr 0.73 Cr 3 Cr AP/TS 20.63 Cr (23.11 Cr including GST) 19.36 Cr (21.65 Cr including GST) 16.42 Cr (18.30 Cr including GST) 13.58 Cr (15.05 Cr including GST) 68.1 Cr (60 Cr excluding GST) ROI 1.45 Cr 1.30 Cr 0.95Cr 0.6 Cr 5 Cr OS 1.95 Cr 1.95Cr 1.9Cr 1.7 Cr 6 Cr Worldwide Share 24.03 Cr (26.51 Cr including GST) 22.61 Cr (24.90 Cr including GST) 19.27 Cr (21.15 Cr including GST) 15.88 Cr (17.35 Cr including GST) Worldwide Rights 79 Cr (including GST) 79 Cr (including GST) 79 Cr (including GST) 79 Cr (including GST) 79.1 Cr (71 excluding GST)