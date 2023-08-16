Bhola Shankar heads one of the biggest disasters of TFI – 5 days Worldwide Collections

Bhola Shankar has continued its disastrous run after the weekend and hasn’t collected much on Independence Day. 5 days worldwide total of the film stands at 24 Cr (26.5 Cr including GST). Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 79 Cr which means the film is heading for a 52 Cr loss. The producer has gone for an own release in the majority of areas like Nizam, East, Guntur, and Krishna. The case is like Saaho or Radhe Shyam where the producer has released on his own release in most of the areas.

Below are the area-wise Shares

(All below area-wise numbers are excluding GST and the total GST inclusive number is reported in brackets)

Area5 Days Collections3 Days Collections2 Days CollectionsDay 1 Collectionsworldwide Pre-release business
Nizam5.87 Cr5.53 Cr4.80 Cr3.80 Cr22 Cr (Valued)
Ceeded3.08 Cr2.85 Cr2.25 Cr1.75 Cr12 Cr (NRA)
UA2.73 Cr2.5 Cr2 Cr1.55 Cr9.5 Cr (NRA)
Guntur2.33 Cr2.25 Cr1.98Cr1.75 Cr6 Cr (Valued)
East1.93 Cr1.81 Cr1.51Cr1.3 Cr6 Cr (Valued)
Krishna1.33 Cr1.24 Cr1.02Cr0.85 Cr4.8 Cr (Valued)
West2.23 Cr2.13 Cr2 Cr1.85 Cr4.8 Cr (NRA)
Nellore1.13 Cr1.05 Cr0.86Cr0.73 Cr3 Cr
AP/TS20.63 Cr (23.11 Cr including GST)19.36 Cr (21.65 Cr including GST)16.42 Cr (18.30 Cr including GST)13.58 Cr (15.05 Cr including GST)68.1 Cr (60 Cr excluding GST)
ROI1.45 Cr1.30 Cr0.95Cr0.6 Cr5 Cr
OS1.95 Cr1.95Cr1.9Cr1.7 Cr6 Cr
Worldwide Share24.03 Cr (26.51 Cr including GST)22.61 Cr (24.90 Cr including GST)19.27 Cr (21.15 Cr including GST)15.88 Cr (17.35 Cr including GST)
Worldwide Rights79 Cr (including GST)79 Cr (including GST)79 Cr (including GST)79 Cr (including GST)79.1 Cr (71 excluding GST)

