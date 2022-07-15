Jana Sena activists hold protest near Kodali Nani’s house

The Jana Sena activists held a protest at former minister and YSR Congress MLA Kodali Nani in Gudivada on Friday. As part of the launch of their digital campaign on the bad roads in the state, the Jana Sena activists reached the road leading to the former minister’s residence.

The Jana Sena activists alleged that Kodali Nani had failed to fill the potholes for the road leading to his own house. The damaged road leading to the former minister’s house was not repaired by the state government in the last three years, they said.

The Jana Sena activists tried to reach the former minister’s house raising slogans against the state government and the former minister. They also blamed chief minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy for bad roads in the state.

As they were marching towards the former minister’s house, the local police reached the scene and stopped the Jana Sena activists to move forward. The activists raised slogans against the police and the chief minister for using force against the silent protestors.

When the police tried to arrest the Jana Sena activists, they protested and questioned the police under what sections they are being arrested. They raised slogans against the police asking them to go back.

However, the police stopped the plan to arrest the activists but stopped them from moving forward towards the former minister’s house. After an hour of protest, the Jana Sena activists went back withdrawing the protest. The police heaved a sigh of relief with the Jana Sena activists withdrawing the protest and restoring peace.