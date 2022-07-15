Shanmukh Impresses in Agent Anand Santosh Trailer

Advertisement

It has already been revealed that noted YouTuber and Bigg Boss season 5 title runner-up Shanmukh Jaswanth is working on a web series titled Agent Anand Santosh for the exclusive Telugu entertainment platform Aha. Netizens have been responding positively to Shanmukh’s first look and the recently released teaser.

Meanwhile, Aha management released the series’ intriguing trailer this evening. The trailer begins with a man explaining the rules for becoming a successful agent, and Anand Santosh continues to solve adventure mysteries with his fried ayomayam.

Agent Anand Santosh is searching for interesting cases when he comes across one involving the kidnapping of young ladies, which is seen in flashes and that take the trailer thrill mode. The web series appears to have enough fun and crime components.

Arun Pawar directs Agent Anand Santosh, which was written by Subbu K. The streaming information for this entertaining detective series is scheduled to be released soon. Vanadana B funded this intriguing project, which was created as a 10-part weekly series.