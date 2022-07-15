Naidu gives direction to MPs ahead of Parliament session

TDP supremo and former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu held a meeting with the party MPs ahead of the impending Parliament Session. The session is scheduled to begin on July 18 with the members participating in the Presidential election.

From July 19, the session is likely to be held till August 12, according to the schedule released by the Parliament secretariat on Friday. Besides the presidential election, the session would also thank President Ram Nath Kovind and give farewell to vice-president and Rajya Sabha chairman, M Venkaiah Naidu.

Keeping these issues in consideration, Chandrababu Naidu gave direction to his party MPs to follow in the session. The TDP has three members in Lok Sabha and one in Rajya Sabha. All the MPs, Galla Jayadev, Kesineni Srinivas (Nani) and K Rammohan Naidu, all three from Lok Sabha and Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar from Rajya Sabha were present at the meeting with Chandrababu Naidu.

Party AP unit president and former minister K Atchannaidu was also present during the deliberations. Sources say that Chandrababu Naidu had reportedly asked his party MPs to use their contacts with the senior BJP leaders in Delhi to restore alliance between the two parties for the 2024 elections.

Chandrababu Naidu is understood to have made a special request to Kesineni Nani to use all his contacts with the BJP leaders to convince them for alliance. It may be noted that the BJP leadership had included the TDP meeting in Presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu’s visit to the state on July 12.

Though Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar tried his best to fix the meeting through Union Minister Kishan Reddy, it did not work for them. It was only after Kesineni’s request to Union Ministers Nitin Gadkari, Rajnath Singh and others, the BJP leadership had finally agreed to include TDP’s meeting in Vijayawada with Murmu.

It is for this reason Chandrababu Naidu is understood to have requested Kesineni Nani to convince the BJP leaders for alliance during this session. He also told them to raise issues concerning Andhra Pradesh in the both houses during the session.