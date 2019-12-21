Jana Sena MLA ‘palabhishekam’ to Jagan

The lone MLA of Jana Sena is giving repeated shock treatments to Pawan Kalyan. Razole SC MLA Rapaka Vara Prasad did palabhishekam to CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy to mark the birthday celebrations of CM. This has come at a time when Pawan Kalyan is preparing to counter Jagan Circar on the three capitals issue. Rapaka has been actlng like a YCP activist for many weeks now.

Amaravati farmers have begun an all-out agitation against the move to shift administrative capital to Vizag. Jana Sena has already conveyed its active support to Amaravati farmers. Now, the lone Jana Sena MLA is honouring Jagan in public meetings. It is clear that Rapaka is not going to reflect Jana Sena’s views in the Assembly. Despite this, Senani is not taking any action as he is not ready to anger the only MLA he has in the house. Also, Pawan doesn’t want to send a wrong signal to the weaker sections.