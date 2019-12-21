Bite into a delicious experience at Charminar, Whitby

Ahead of Charminar’s first franchise launch in Whitby, here’s a quick look at what Canada’s favourite Indian restaurant has been up to.

Charminar takes pride in bringing to you the authentic taste of South Indian cuisine with a wide variety of dishes. It is the best Indian restaurant in Canada and it caters a wide range of food that is cooked to perfection by trained chefs using the freshest and handpicked recipes.

In just 4 months of its launch, Charminar has established itself into a restaurant that serves not only delicious meals but also delicacies that are crafted with choicest ingredients.

Charminar specializes in making superior quality biryanis, an exotic blend of rare spices infused in meat, fragrant thin & long grain basmati rice, which is a complete meal in itself. The biryani here is prepared fresh, free of MSG, and is bound to make you crave for more, every time.

Along with this iconic dish, it’s vast menu covers local delicacies that are rooted in India’s culinary legacy. From Dosas to South Indian offerings, the variety here will leave you craving for more.

Apart from serving you a gastronomical adventure in-store, Charminar’s catering services have been a rage among people throwing large gatherings for food connoisseurs. From birthday parties to corporate gathering, all you have to do to make your event a hit is just avail the catering services, and Charminar will ensure to deliver, as always.

Charminar’s latest offering at Whitby comes as no surprise. With unconditional love flowing in from customers from all parts of Canada, it was just a matter of time that Charminar spread its goodness all over.

Charminar is kickstarting operations in Mississauga and Brampton as well. Extended support from friends, family and loyal customers have enabled Charminar to elevate and cement its position as Canada’s favourite Indian restaurant.

Following the success of Charminar, there are plans for launching another restaurant called Chicha’s, which is bound to happen early next year.

Chichas isn’t your run-of-the-mill, cookie-cutter, wannabe space. It’s a restaurant for the young guns, where they are their authentic selves. Chicha’s started it’s journey in the bylanes of Hyderabad with one simple goal – to show off the city’s kick-a** culinary legacy in a way that is originally delicious.

With local delights mastered and a good time guaranteed, this is your gang’s go-to spot for all things real and really yummy – take our word for it. Chicha’s, coming soon!

For more information on Charminar, contact us on info@charminarindiancuisine.com (or) 416-285-7774

Location:

Charminar Indian Cuisine (Whitby, Ontario)

114 DUNDAS ST E, UNIT 103 A,

WHITBY, ON LN1 2H7.

www.CharminarIndianCuisine.com

