Jana Sena unofficial tie-ups with TDP to counter Jagan

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan has officially tied up with the BJP for local body elections. This has proved to be useful only in some urban centres like Vijayawada. That is also to change the winning prospects of rival YCP and TDP rather than ensuring victory of JSP-BJP candidates.

The Jana Sena leaders in districts have realised how they will lose both winning chances and public support if they solely rely on the BJP support. This is why the JSP leaders have started local level understandings with the TDP to share MPTC, ZPTC and sarpanches seats.

These local tie-ups of TDP-JSP are threatening the prospects of YCP candidates to a major extent in East Godavari district. In Mummidivaram segment, TDP incharge Datla Buchibabu tied up with Jana Sena incharge Pithani Balakrishna. They shared the MPTCs and ZPTCs. Similar understandings took place in P Gannavaram segment.