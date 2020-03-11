Detective 2: Vishal Vs Mysskin war continues

It is known about the differences between actor Vishal and Mysskin, the director of Thupparivaalan 2 (Detective 2). Vishal took over the direction responsibility of the project after Mysskin walked out of the project. The production house alleges that the director wanted Rs 40 crores more than the quoted budget to wrap up the shoot after which Vishal took the responsibility. Now Mysskin stepped out with conditions and several demands about the project.

Mysskin demanded a salary of Rs 5 crores (excluding GST) and he reminded that he holds the Hindi remake rights of Detective 2. He also said that he holds the rights of the prequels, sequels and the characters in the film and they cannot be used by any others. He said that all the outstanding payments for him and his staff, office rents, other expenses should be settled in advance.

Mysskin even says that he holds all the decision-making rights about finalizing the shooting locations. He also made it clear that he has no bearing on the film’s budget. Vishal himself is directing Detective 2 and a lavish schedule got wrapped up in London recently. Vishal Film Factory is producing Detective 2 which will release this year.