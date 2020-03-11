Prabhas20 title announcement for Ugadi

Young Rebelstar Prabhas is shooting for his next film in Europe currently. Radha Krishna Kumar is the director and Pooja Hegde is the leading lady. Jaan, Radhe Shyam and Oh Dear are speculated titles for the film. Going with the latest update, the makers decided to unveil the title of the film for Ugadi. Two posters from the film unveiling the looks of Prabhas and Pooja Hegde will be out on the occasion.

Touted to be a big-budget film, this project is gearing up for October 16th release during Dasara. An action chase is recently completed in Georgia and the current schedule is taking place in other parts of Europe. The entire movie unit will return back to India next month. UV Creations and Gopikrishna Movies are the producers. The film is a periodic romantic drama set in Europe.