Jana Senani tele conference on weavers’ problems

Jana Senani Pawan Kalyan is reaching out to people by using new methods in view of Coronavirus virus threat. He held a teleconference with the weavers community to discuss their problems in the wake of losses and impact of lockdown restrictions.

In the process, Senani commented on the Nethanna Nestham benefits. He told the Government it was not correct to give this benefit only some weavers. While there are 2.81 lakh weavers in the state, only 81,000 we’re covered. The government should realise that the cooperatives should be strengthened with suitable support if the weavers are to work and earn their livelihoods smoothly.

Pawan Kalyan announced that he would soon form a committee to study and work for solving the problems of weavers. The AP Government should take proactive steps like in Kerala to create confidence in the weavers families to tide over the present crisis.