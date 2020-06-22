Rajamouli in hunt for a replacement for Alia Bhatt?

SS Rajamouli is quite eager to return back to the sets and shoot the remaining portions of his next magnum opus RRR. NTR, Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt and Olivia Morris are the lead actors in this periodic drama. Alia Bhatt already allocated bulk dates for RRR twice and the shoot did not happen. With a list of Bollywood biggies lined up and with the growing coronavirus cases, Alia Bhatt’s team already informed Rajamouli that it is highly impossible for the actress to join the sets on a priority basis.

Rajamouli already has been on a hunt for the right replacement for Alia Bhatt to play Sita in the film. As per the current situations, Rajamouli is puzzled about when the shoot of RRR starts. If Alia Bhatt is not ready by the time the shoot starts, Rajamouli is in plans to go with the other actress. He is currently in talks with his team in finalizing another actress. A clarity on this is expected soon.