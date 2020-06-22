CM Jagan should issue a statement on Amaravati: Devineni

Criticising the YCP Government’s policies, TDP former Minister Devineni Umamaheswara Rao has demanded Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy to make a clear statement to the people that Andhra Pradesh Capital City would be continued in Amaravati as before. The former Minister described Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana’s latest visit to the uncompleted multi-storeyed buildings in Amaravati as another high drama started by the ruling party in the wake of reverses in the courts. The people as well as local farmers would not trust these fake demonstrations of the Government in the form of visits by Ministers and Officials.

The TDP leader asked whether Botcha Satyanarayana was visiting now to mislead the local people into believing that the Government has softened its plans for the Capital city. In that case, there was no need for the YCP to bring up the controversial CRDA Repeal and 3 Capitals Bills in the just-concluded budget session. The Chief Minister should explain why his party Ministers and members behaved indecently and created ruckus in the Council for the passage of these Bills.

Mr. Devineni Uma asserted that for the last 188 days, the Capital city farmers were agitating in the 29 villages even as 66 farmers died in the process with broken hearts. The Chief Minister should come out and answer to these farmers why they were being subjected to this agony and harassment. Even the lease amounts were not being given to the farmers unless they approached the court. It is high time Jagan Reddy makes a public statement in favour of continuing Amaravati as the Capital City.

Referring to alleged Rs 307 cr scam in 108 ambulances, Mr. Devineni Uma said the Government has arbitrarily given the maintenance contract for 1,060 ambulances without inviting tenders. CM Jagan brought in a new corruption culture by issuing the GO 111 which ordered for ‘identifying and engaging’ a company to maintain the ambulances. The monthly expenditure per ambulance was arbitrarily increased from Rs. 1.31 lakh to Rs. 1.78 lakh for new ambulances and from Rs. 1.31 lakh to Rs. 2.21 lakh for old ambulances.

The TDP leader strongly objected to the police arriving to keep a watch at their party Official Spokesperson K. Pattabhiram’s residence just because he exposed the multi-crore 108 scam. It was highly objectionable that the senior police officers were defending this action saying that their force went there as part of law and order maintenance. Police watch was also being kept at former MLA Bonda Umamaheswara Rao’s residence. Top TDP leaders were being targetted. Jagan Reddy is running this Government like a Police Rajyam or Jungle Raj.