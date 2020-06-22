Satellite rights turning out to be a new headache for Tollywood producers

Tollywood filmmakers are shattered with neck-deep problems after the coronavirus pandemic. The theatres are shut and the shoots are stalled. The interests are heaping up and several films are waiting to get a theatrical release soon. Several filmmakers and analysts made it clear that it would be impossible for the theatres to screen films this year. Hence several filmmakers are focused on selling off the digital rights and recover some part of their investments.

The satellite rights for Telugu films happened to recover a part of the investments for the makers from the past few years. With most of the filmmakers keen to sell the digital rights, some of the tv channels are not ready to buy the satellite rights. To date, several producers recovered through the digital and satellite rights and managed to enter safe zone even after the film had a poor box-office run.

The tv channels are mounting pressure on the producers who already took advances for the satellite deals. These tv channels are not ready to close the deals if these films will head for a digital release. Some of the tv channels argue to have a simultaneous digital and satellite release for the films which is not a fair idea. In this case, the digital platforms will not shell huge amounts and acquire the digital rights.

Some of the producers are mediating to have a digital and satellite release for a film within a gap of a month which would be profitable for everyone. As of now, the satellite deals turned out to be the new headache for producers after the coronavirus pandemic.