Janhvi Kapoor in a Telugu remake?

Legendary actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is very focused and choosy. Her next film Gunjan Saxena is all set for digital release on August 12th. Going with the ongoing speculations, Janhvi Kapoor is in talks to play the female lead in the remake of Telugu blockbuster film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Janhvi Kapoor loved the film and responded on a positive note. The talks are in advanced stages. Kartik Aryan will play the lead role in the remake that will be produced by Geetha Arts and Haarika and Hassine Creations jointly. More details to be announced officially soon.

