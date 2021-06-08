Janhvi Kapoor’s Tollywood debut on Cards?

Legendary actress Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor is busy with several Bollywood films. Several top producers of Telugu cinema have been holding talks for her Tollywood debut but Janhvi Kapoor rejected them politely. Though the real reasons are never disclosed, our producers continued their efforts for her debut. The latest news making rounds say that top production house Mythri Movie Makers are keen to rope in Janhvi Kapoor as the leading lady in NTR’s next film with Prashanth Neel. The talks are currently on.

The makers approached Boney Kapoor about the same. This would be a perfect debut for Janhvi Kapoor as the film will be a pan-Indian project which will be made on a huge budget. Boney Kapoor is yet to reveal his decision as there is ample time for the film to start rolling. Mythri Movie Makers are keen to introduce Janhvi Kapoor to Telugu cinema. The project starts after summer 2022. Janhvi Kapoor as of now has three Bollywood films and she is keen to complete them this year. We have to wait for some more time to hear the Tollywood debut of Janhvi Kapoor.