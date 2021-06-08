Kannada Superstar in Akhil’s Agent?

Akhil Akkineni is teaming up with top director Surendar Reddy for a stylish action entertainer that would be made on a massive budget. The film is titled Agent and the shoot commences soon. Akhil beefed for the role and he is said to be essaying the role of a spy in this action entertainer. Malayalam top actor Mohanlal was considered to essay the role of the lead antagonist in Agent. But the latest update says that the makers decided to go ahead with Kannada Superstar Upendra.

The makers are currently holding talks with Upendra for the role. The shoot of the film commences in the first week of August. There are several speculations about the leading lady and Thaman is on board as the music director. Anil Sunkara’s AK Entertainments are the producers and Agent will release in summer next year. Akhil completed the shoot of Most Eligible Bachelor that will release soon.