Jathi Ratnalu 8 days Worldwide Collections – Nears 30 cr mark

By
Telugu360
-
1

Jathi Ratnalu has an excellent extended week (8 days) with a worldwide distributor share of over 29 Cr. Theatrical rights of the film are valued at 12 Cr and the film is set to collect 3 times of that in its full run. The film is doing very well in Nizam on weekdays while it’s decent in Andhra Pradesh. It continued to do well in the Rest of India & Overseas markets and set to dominate there this weekend. The film will face some competition from Chaavu Kaburu Challaga this week.

Following are the area wise 8 days Shares

AreaCollections
Nizam11.95 Cr
Ceeded3 Cr
UA3.15 Cr
Guntur1.63 Cr
East1.44 Cr
West1.29 Cr
Krishna1.38 Cr
Nellore:0.60 Cr
AP/TS24.44 Cr
ROI1.80 Cr
OS3.10 Cr
Worldwide29.34 Cr

Telugu360 is always open for the best and bright journalists. If you are interested in full-time or freelance, email us at Krishna@telugu360.com.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR