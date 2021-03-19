Meet Naveen Polishetty and Priyadarshi in the USA!

Meet Jathi Ratnalu Naveen Polishetty and Priyadarshi in US Theatres!

Flyhigh Cinemas is happy to announce that Jogipet Srikanth and Sekhar will be flying to the USA for a weekend hulchul with fans as they grace the screening of JathiRatnalu from March 19th to 21st at various locations in NJ, Texas and California.

Srikanth and Sekhar will walk in during the screening of the show to share their joy and thank the audience for their patronage. Here is an opportunity to interact with your JathiRatnalu. So, hurry up, book your tickets and be a part of the success celebration!

We thank all movie lovers for showing up in numbers and making this movie a resounding success.

Click on below Links and Book your Tickets now to meet Jogipet Srikanth and Sekhar:

Friday – New Jersey – 03/19

– Reading Cinemas (Manville, NJ 08835) – 7:00PM to 9:00PM

Saturday – Dallas, TX – 03/20

– Legacy 24 + XD (Plano, TX 75025) – 1:30PM to 2:30PM

– Galaxy Theaters Grandscape (The Colony, TX 75056) – 3:00PM to 4:00PM

– Cinemark 17 IMAX (Dallas, TX 75234) – 4:30PM to 5:30PM

– Fun Movie Grill (Irving, TX 75063) – 6:00PM to 7:30PM

Sunday – Bay Area, CA – 03/21

– Century 25 Union Landing and XD (Union City, CA 94587) – 1:00PM to 2:00PM

– Century 20 Great Mall and XD (Milpitas, CA 95035) – 2:30PM to 3:30PM

– Serra Theatres (Milpitas, CA 95035) – 4:00PM to 5:00PM

– Century Cinema 16 (Mountain View, CA 94043) – 5:30PM to 6:30PM

– Cine Lounge Fremont 7 Cinemas (Fremont, CA 94538) – 7:00PM to 8:30PM

CLICK HERE!! for Jathi Ratnalu USA Showtimes.

Please take precautions including wearing masks and ensure your state guidelines are followed as you show up to see Jogipet Srikanth and Sekhar in person!

Press release by: Indian Clicks, LLC