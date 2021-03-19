Tirupati battle will decide Jagan-Naidu fates?

There are one lakh acres of Government lands in and around Tirupati temple town. As such, it has got all the potential to become a vibrant capital city for Andhra Pradesh. Former MP Chinta Mohan says that he has placed this demand before the then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh but he has refused to acknowledge this. Even in Brahmamgari Kalagnanam, it was written that Tirupati would become the State Capital.

Chinta Mohan brought all these issues to the fore now ahead of the Tirupati bypoll. He says this by-election is going to be a crucial turning point in the history of not just AP but the whole India. Its result will decide the fates of both Jaganmohan Reddy and Chandrababu Naidu.

Chinta Mohan, who was a long time Congress MP from Tirupati, lost to the YCP in 2019. He entered the poll campaign once again launching a scathing attack on CM Jagan Reddy. Chinta Mohan dropped a bombshell saying that it was his close friend YSR who sowed the seeds for the Telangana movement in order to bring down the Kotla Vijayabhasker Reddy Government at that time. Afterwards, the agitation moved to the Osmania university from where KCR picked it up and continued it relentless till the State was separated.

Chinta Mohan said that there was no difference between Jagan and Modi. Jagan has supported the LIC bill in the Parliament without any principles.