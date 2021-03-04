Jathi Ratnalu Trailer: Hilariously Packed

Naveen Polishetty, Rahul Ramakrishna and Priyadarshi are all set to entertain the audience on a hilarious note. The trailer of Jathi Ratnalu is out and it is packed with unlimited fun. The entertainment looks spontaneous and is never forced. Anudeep KV directed this comic entertainer which comes with a thrilling touch that is kept under wraps. Naveen Polishetty is hilarious with his comic timing and Jathi Ratnalu also has a sweet love story. Faria Abdullah is the leading lady in Jathi Ratnalu. Naresh and Vennela Kishore played other important roles.

The trailer promises a complete fun ride for the audience in theatres. Nag Ashwin produced Jathi Ratnalu on Swapna Cinema banner. The released singles are quite impressive. Jathi Ratnalu trailer builds up top expectations on the film. Watch this fun ride in theatres on March 11th.