Video: NOTA Actress Sizzling Pose!

Yashika Aannand who made her debut in Tollywood with Vijay Devarakonda’s film ‘Nota’ hasn’t appeared in any other Telugu film again. However, she has a good number of Tamil films in her hand. The beauty is quite active on social media, especially on Instagram as she updates her fans with her hot pics!

Today, the beauty shared a glimpse which is an eye-treat for the viewers. Though she appeared only for a few seconds, her hot poses in red pants and the glittery top made people stare at her for minutes. These days Yashika seems to have chic vibes most of the time!

There’s no wonder in saying her ‘Red hot chilli’ looks made men weak in their knees. Speaking about her career, the beauty made her debut in the film industry through the Tamil film ‘Kavalai Vendam’ in a cameo role. She was 15 back then!

Currently, she is working on four Tamil films that include Ivan Than Uthaman, Raja Bheema, Kadamayai Sei, and Pambattam.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CL_0rq8HgQZ/