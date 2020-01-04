JC harassed by police: Tension in Anantapur

TDP Ex MP JC Diwakar Reddy was made to wait at the Anantapur Rural police station for over eight hours today in his defamatory statements case. Even by evening, the police are not completing the bail formalities to release JC. Because of this, the followers of TDP gathered in large numbers outside the police station. The district level leaders also came there but they were not allowed to go inside the station. A follower of JC tried to set himself ablaze if Diwakar Reddy is not immediately released.

TDP leaders threatened the police with dire consequences if they continue to harass their leaders. JC has been given court bail but the police are not accepting the papers immediately. The case was filed against JC for his comments insulting the police. At a meeting recently, JC warned that after coming to power, the TDP would appoint only those police officers who lick their party leaders boots. JC comments were blown out of proportions and the police association filed a complaint.

JC comments came amid growing impatience among the Opposition leaders against the police harassment in collusion with the ruling YCP leaders. Even the police cases against Amaravati Capital farmers are triggering massive protests. Jagan Police Rajyam is creating widespread fears of greater unrest and conflicts in future.