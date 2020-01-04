Non-BJP CMs avoid KCR, befriend with Jagan

The BJP-led NDA government’s moves on the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and National Population Register (NPR) has led to severe protests across the country.

Chief Ministers of several non-BJP ruled states strongly opposed CAA, NRC and NPR and openly declared that they will not implement them in their respective states.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan went a step ahead and written letters to CMs of non-BJP ruled states seeking their support to fight against Centre’s moves on CAA, NRC and NPR.

Surprisingly, both these CMs have written letters to AP CM YS Jaganmohan Reddy but ignored Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Though KCR is also heading a non-BJP government in Telangana like Jagan’s YSRCP government in AP, both Mamata and Vijayan did not write letter to KCR seeking his support.

This led to speculations in political circles that non-BJP CMs still consider KCR as a ‘secret friend’ of BJP and for that reason they avoided him.

Jagan on the other hand openly declared that his government will not implement NRC in AP though his party supported CAA in the Parliament.

KCR opposed CAA and TRS voted against CAA in the Parliament but still KCR was ignored by non-BJP CMs.

The reason being cited is though KCR opposed CAA in the Parliament, he is still keeping silence on NRC and NPR, which led to suspicion among non-BJP CMs that KCR was secretly supporting Centre.

This led to political speculations that non-BJP CMs consider KCR as a BJP CM and Jagan as non-BJP CM.