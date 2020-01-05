Cases against Million March Convener for violating police permit rules

Hyderabad city police on Saturday registered a case against Mr. Mustaq Malik, the convener of Joint Action Committee against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC for violating the conditions of police permission for Million March at Indira Park’s NTR stadium.

Chikkadapally police told ‘Telugu360.com’ that the central zone police had granted permission to JAC’s march with conditions including the number of gathering of persons should not exceed 1,000 at Indira Park’s Dharna Chowk. “But, on Saturday evening, more than 50 thousand public took part in the march,” the police said. Up on this, the police said that it had taken a suo-moto action against the convener of the March and JAC Mr. Mustaq Malik.

The police said that a case was registered under sections 143 (Unlawful Assembly), 341 (Wrongful Restraint) and 290 (Nuisance) of IPC and investigating the matter.