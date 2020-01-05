Jagan to become Andhra Sasikala? BJP chance

The Modi-Shah duo never miss an opportunity to crush non-BJP regional leaders like Sasikala in Tamil Nadu. Taking advantage of AIADMK crisis, the BJP made sure that she was put behind the bars and financially weakened. Now, the question doing rounds in AP political circles is whether the BJP would use this Tamil Nadu strategy in AP soon. ABN Managing Director Radha Krishna says that there surely is a big scope for Modi-Shah operation because of the deepening financial and Capital shifting crisis. In his Kothapaluku columns, RK says that there is every chance that the BJP may use all its pressure tactics against YCP MLAs to reject Jagan leadership permanently. The CBI cases will be effectively used to immobilise AP CM.

As of now, the ruling YCP MLAs across the state are not openly speaking against CM Jaganmohan Reddy’s mission to shift Capital to Visakhapatnam. But, the BJP AP leaders have information that not all these MLAs are happy with Jagan Reddy’s decisions. YCP MLAs in Amaravati and Rayalaseema regions are mostly impatient with Capital shifting. Most of them are even silently hoping and expecting the Centre to stop 3 Capitals. Considering emerging political situation, Jagan Reddy may get stuck badly in Amaravati crisis which is threatening to disturb the entire state. Obviously, Modi-Shah will definitely turn it to their advantage. Already, Chandrababu, Pawan Kalyan and Amaravati farmers are urging for Centre’s action against Jagan.