Will Rahu-Ketu help Botsa in Capital shifting?

There is no doubt that Municipal Minister Botsa Satyanarayana is more targetted than even CM Jagan Reddy on the Capital shifting issue. The Amaravati farmers and their families are criticising Botsa on a daily basis for their present saddest situation. It is well known how Jagan Reddy cleverly put innocent-looking Botsa in charge of executing the most controversial task of crippling the Amaravati Capital City project. Since then, the people in the Capital City districts are cursing Botsa family just as they are wishing as much bad luck to the Jagan Reddy family. Amid this rising bad blood, Botsa and his family did Rahu-Ketu puja at Srikalahasti Temple in Chittoor district.

Botsa’s sudden puja at a Hindu temple surprisingly came amid growing hurdles for Capital shifting. This triggered speculation whether the Minister is upset about any likelihood of the Centre stopping Vizag Capital at the last hour. If all goes well, the location of Executive Capital at Bheemili beach would be very nearer to Vizianagaram. This is why Botsa is excited about this right from the beginning. If Modi-Shah stopped Capital shifting, all the efforts of Botsa till now would go waste. Moreover, the Minister would not be able to show his face in Krishna and Guntur districts which are growing impatient and unhappy with YCP Government.