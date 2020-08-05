JC Prabhakar Reddy, Asmith granted bail

The District Court in Anantapur in Wednesday granted bail to former TDP Tadipatri MLA C Prabhakar Reddy and his son who were arrested and sent to judicial remand in connection with the connection with alleged registration of BS-III lorry-trailers as BS-IV vehicles using fake documents at Kohima and later transferring them to Anantapur district with fake no objection certificates (NOCs).

They are currently lodged in Kadapa jail and will be released in Thursday.

Anantapur court had remanded JC Prabhakar Reddy and his son Asmith Reddy to 14 days judicial custody on June 25 on allegations of cheating the transport department by creating fake documents.

Prabhakar Reddy and Asmith Reddy were arrested in Hyderabad and taken to Anantapur. They were produced before the district court and sent to judicial remand. They were accused of selling BS-III vehicles after registering them in the name of BS-IV using fake documents during the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime. About 154 vehicles have been registered in this manner in Nagaland by allegedly creating fake documents.

Former Chief Minister and TDP president Chandrababu Naidu had condemned the arrest of former legislator JC Prabhakar Reddy. Naidu had called the arrests politics of vendetta.