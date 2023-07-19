Jeevitha and Rajasekhar Couple Sentenced Jail

Rajasekhar and his wife Jeevitha were sentenced to one year in jail and Rs 5 Lakh fine by Nampally Court for their comments passed on Chiranjeevi Blood Bank in 2011. Back then at the time of the Prajarajyam party launch, Rajasekhar and Jeevitha were with then chief minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy and were active in Andhra Pradesh politics.

Chiranjeevi’s brother-in-law Allu Aravind, who was beside Chiranjeevi at the time of the Prajarajyam party has filed a defamation case for their statements, “Blood from Chiranjeevi blood bank is being sold in the black market”. Rajasekhar and Jeevitha have had a feud with Chiranjeevi since 2003, in 2011 couple passed statements in the media without any proof. After 12 years of their comments, the verdict was out on the 17th of July 2023. The court has granted bail immediately. The couple can appeal to the higher court over the Nampally court order.