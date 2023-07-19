Prabhas Look From Project K Unveiled: The Hero Rises

Project K is one of the most anticipated pan-Indian films and the makers dropped the first look poster of Prabhas, he looks like a superhero in the poster with all the shields. Fans are excited after seeing Prabhas first look poster.

Project K film details will be launched at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC). Makers are releasing the first-look posters of the lead actors of the film. Deepika Padukone’s look was already viral and Prabhas look has made the audience spell bounded. Nag Ashwin is the director and Vyjayanthi Movies Banner is producing this big-budget film.

Makers released the poster by writing, “The Hero rises. From now, the Game changes This is Rebel Star #Prabhas from #ProjectK. First Glimpse on July 20 (USA) & July 21 (INDIA).”