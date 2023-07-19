Sithara Entertainments venture into distribution with LEO!

Sithara Entertainments is one of the most popular and highly active production houses of TFI. They have been producing multiple films with young actors and stars, alike. Sithara Entertainments is fast reaching the milestone of 25 films as a production house. Recently, they are venturing into other markets like Hindi, Tamil. Sithara Entertainments has produced films like Jersey with Shahid Kapoor in Hindi and Sir/Vaathi with Dhanush in Tamil.

They have announced another film with Dulquer Salmaan as well. Now, they are venturing into distribution in Telugu States. Sithara Entertainments have bought the rights to release Telugu version of Thalapathy Vijay and sensational director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s LEO. The action spectacle is being produced on a huge scale by Master film producer SS Lalit Kumar and co-produced by Jagadish Palanisamy. Lokesh Kanagaraj has delivered huge blockbusters like Kaithi, Master and Vikram.

With Vikram, he even launched his own Lokesh Cinematic Universe, connecting Kaithi and Vikram characters. Now, Thalapathy Vijay fans are expecting even LEO to be a part of LCU. The buzz for the movie is huge and it has recently ocmpleted shooting. Movie is releasing all-over on 19th October, 2023. Sithara Entertainments has acquired rights to release the movie in Telugu States.

The production house has stated that they are happy and proud to be associated with the film. They have announced a grand release all-over the world. Sanjay Dutt, Trisha Krishnan, Action King Arjun Sarja are playing other lead roles in the film. Already, Anirudh Ravichander composed single has become a huge viral hit from the movie. More updates will be announced by the team, soon.