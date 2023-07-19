Purandheswari to meet Pawan, alliance left to high command

BJP AP unit president and former union minister, Daggubati Purandheswari said that she would meet Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan shortly. She said that Jana Sena is the alliance partner of the BJP and felt that the two parties would have to work together. She also emphasised the need to prepare the rank and file of both the BJP and the Jana Sena together for the next round of general elections.

Speaking to media persons in Vijayawada office, Purandheswari said that the two parties would work to win the elections in the state. She further said that they have started activating the party leaders from the booth level to the state level.

She said that she would also start touring the entire Andhra Pradesh and meet leaders and the cadre and prepare them for the electoral battle.

When asked about the alliances, she said that the BJP and the Jana Sena have alliances as of now. The other alliances, if required, would be decided by the party high command, she said. She also said that the party national leadership is holding talks with various other parties on alliance.

She recalled the NDA meeting held in Delhi on Tuesday and said that 38 parties have attended the meeting. The national leadership of the party is taking care of alliance with other parties in different states, she said.

Referring to the Andhra Pradesh state government, the BJP president expressed concern over the state finances. She alleged that the state government was on a borrowing spree causing heavy burden on the state exchequer. She said that the government had borrowed over Rs 7.14 lakh crore in the last four years.

Purandheswari said that she would discuss the state finance position with Union finance minister Nirmala Sitaraman shortly.