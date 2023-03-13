Jersey girl for Venkatesh

Victory Venkatesh will be seen as Saindhav and the film is an action thriller that will be directed by Sailesh Kolanu. The shoot commences this month and a massive set is constructed in the outskirts of the city for the shoot. Names like Sai Pallavi and Srinidhi Shetty are considered for the heroine’s role. The makers have zeroed in Shraddha Srinath for the role and the actress signed the film recently. There would be no romantic track between Venkatesh and Shraddha Srinath in this film.

There are two other heroines in the film but their roles will be limited. Saindhav is the costliest film made in Venky’s career and Bollywood actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui will be seen in an important role. Niharika Entertainments are the producers. Sailesh is repeating his team of technicians for this film too.