Oscars Red Carpet: NTR wins hearts in Indian Outfit

The 95th Academy Awards have nominated RRR’s song Naatu Naatu for Best Original Song. And the RRR team chose Indian looks for the red carpet. The Komaram Bheem aka NTR Indian outfit, in particular, has gotten a lot of attention.

The actor wore black velvet custom-made bandhgala with gold metallic embroidery by Indian fashion designer Gaurav Gupta. The delicate gold embroidery on the black velvet traditional bandhgala drew parallels to the national animal of India — The Tiger. It also is an ode to the iconic interval scene from ‘RRR’.

The outfit was designed with the Global Icon’s feelings in mind. The entire ensemble was deeply rooted in Indian culture, with a sweet homage to his character Komaram Bheem, just as NTR had previously promised.

NTR reiterated that he’s there not just as an actor from RRR but an Indian. “Tiger is the national animal of India. I brought that along with me when I wore this outfit,” he said, adding, “I’m sure Naatu Naatu will win the Oscars. SS Rajamouli is a global phenomenon.”