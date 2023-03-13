TDP to move HC on MLC elections, alleges irregularities

TDP politburo member, Varla Ramaiah, on Monday said that the government officials and the police crossed the limits in murdering democracy in the elections held during the day for the Legislative Council.

The TDP will approach the AP High Court seeking justice in the matter, Ramaiah told media persons. “Chief Minister, Jagan Mohan Reddy, reposed faith in the backdoor methods to win the polls and at least 30 per cent of the votes polled for both the Graduates and Teachers constituencies are bogus,” he observed.

What is the fun in welcoming the ineligible voters to the polling booths by the officials and the police, Ramaiah asked. The TDP politburo member expressed surprise that YSRCP MLA, Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and his son, Abhinay, were allowed inside the polling booth and the TDP leaders, who questioned this have been taken into custody.

When the District Superintendent of Police (SP) of Tirupati and the State Election Commissioner are violating the laws why Chief Electoral Officer, Mukesh Kumar Meena, is silent, he asked. Ramaiah demanded the immediate involvement of the Central Election Commission on the Legislative Council polls in Andhra Pradesh.

Are the laws are applicable only for the TDP leaders like party national general secretary, Nara Lokesh and are they not applicable to YSRCP leaders like Y V Subba Reddy, the TDP politburo member asked and wanted the Director General of Police (DGP) to reply on the style of functioning of the Tirupati SP and the Visakhapatnam SP.

How Subba Reddy is allowed to campaign near the polling booths, he said. “Is Subba Reddy allowed as he is the uncle of the Chief Minister,” Ramaiah asked. He also demanded that a report be prepared by the Chief Electoral Officer on these elections and forward it to the poll panel in New Delhi.