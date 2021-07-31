Jr NTR buys 6.5 acre agri land for farm house on Hyd outskirts!

Tollywood top hero Junior NTR has purchased 6.5 acre agriculture land in Shankarpally mandal in Ranga Reddy district on Hyderabad city outskirts.

Tarak reportedly purchased this land to construct a farm house.

Most of the top Tollywood heroes, producers and directors own farm houses on Hyderabad city outskirts and spend time during weekends.

The demand for farm houses increased in Hyderabad after outbreak of Corona in March 2020 with people preferring to spend time farmhouses with families and friends instead of confining to houses in core city.

Most of them are doing organic farming and producing fruits and vegetables for own consumption.

Tarak too wanted to follow suit and purchase 6.5 acre agriculture land in Gopulapuram village in Shankarpally mandal.

Tarak on Saturday (today) visited Shankarpally MRO office for land registration in his name.

People thronged to MRO office to have a glimpse of their favourite film hero and vied to take selphies with him.

The registration department officials and staff also took selfies with Tarak after registration process ended.