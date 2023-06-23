July is a Feast For Prabhas Fans

Project K is one of the most awaited films of Prabhas in Nag Ashwin’s direction. If the sources are to be believed, the film is set to have an official title announcement and the poster release in the USA in next month. After being disappointed with Adipurush and Saaho, Prabhas fans are eagerly waiting for Salaar and Project K and both these films are carrying huge expectations.

Salaar teaser is expected to be out on July 7th and in the same month Project K title will be released. After a disappointing month with Adipurush, it is a sign of relief for Prabhas’ fans. Salaar is the most anticipated film from KGF director Prashanth Neel, salaar is expected to release on 28th September worldwide, which is said to be an action-adventure in a completely different set world. Besides this Prabhas also working with director Maruthi for Raja Deluxe.