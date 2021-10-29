Jumbo TTD Trust Board: YSRCP planning to amend Endowment Act

The TTD trust board, which was lean and mean, has now become bloated. From just six members besides the chairperson, is now bursting at the seams with a whopping 81 members. The government is still facing pressures from various quarters to include more persons. The AP Cabinet is likely to take a key decision on the number of people in the cabinet.

As per the Endowments Actof 1987, the TTD can have no more than 29 members. Initially, the number was just six. Later it went up to 29. But, pulls and pressures from various quarters have ensured that there are 25 members, 4 ex-officio members, eight special invitees.

This time around, the AP Government increased the number to 81. It included 25 trust board members and 51 special invitees. The BJP and the TDP have challenged this jumbo trust board in the courts of law due to which the High Court has suspected the 2 GOs.

Sources say that the YSRCP government is now trying to amend the Endowments Act itself to enable the inclusion of 81 persons in the trust board. It is planning to bring amendments during the winter session of the AP legislative assembly which would be held in November. However, a determined opposition too is not ready to let the matter go. It is planning to knock on the doors of the High Court once again.