Junior NTR’s response: Beginning of a rapprochement with TDP?

Junior NTR’s solidarity with the Nandamuri family on the issue of the YSRCP MLAs’ abusive attack on Nara Bhuvaneswari is being seen as a very significant development. NTR has been keeping away from the Nandamuris for quite some time and has not involved himself in any party programme.

In fact, even when his sister Suhasini contested from Kukatpally in 2018, he stayed away from the campaign. He did not join her at any stage. He has also not joined the TDP campaign after the 2009 elections. But this time around, he has come out in support of Nara Bhuvaneswari through a video clip released on Saturday. NTR said that it’s not just the question of the NTR family being insulted, but it is the question of insult to womanhood. In his statement, he took exception to the comments made by the YSRCP MLAs.

This is the first time that Junior NTR has come out after the 2009 elections. Interestingly, he took care to maintain his distance from the NTR family. He mentioned this as an insult to the entire womanhood and not just the Nandamuri family. He also ensured that he did not do anything controversial as his film career would be at stake given the vindictive nature of YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

At the same time, he ensured that he stood by the NTR family in this hour. He also took care to ensure that he did not mention the name of Chandrababu Naidu. Despite all this, this may become the reason for rapprochement with the TDP., sources say.