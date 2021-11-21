Bigg boss 5: Nagarjuna becomes relationship counsellor

In Bigg boss 5, the host Nagarjuna turned relationship counsellor for the youngsters in the latest episode. Details as follows.

Counselling on Shanmukh -Siri relation:

In the house, Shanmukh and Siri having a special friendship. Both of them are engaged to the others outside the house. However, in the recent episodes, it was seen that Siri had fallen for Shanmukh but later she felt guilty about her own behaviour. She tried to harm herself because if this guilty feeling.

Nagarjuna became a relationship counsellor in this episode. Nagarjuna called her into the confession room and reprimanded her for harming herself. He asked Bigg boss to open the doors of the house and told Siri that she can leave the house if she wants to harm herself again. He asked her why she did so. She told she was confused and she was getting sort of crush on Shanmukh but she still knows she is committed to someone else outside. She cried and Nagarjuna counselled her to become a better person.

Later he called Shanmukh into the confession room. Shanmukh told he was missing Deepthi a lot. Nagarjuna asked Bigg boss to open the doors of the house and asked Shanmukh to leave the house if he is missing Deepthi a lot. Shanmukh apologised for his behaviour. He also told it is him who did mistakes with Siri that caused her lot of pain

Manas and Priyanka relation:

Later he called Manas into the room and asked what is his issue with Priyanka. It is known news that Priyanka has lots of affection for Manas but Manas doesn’t have same feelings for her. But he is not avoiding her completely, fearing she may get offended and she may take extreme decisions. Nagarjuna asked him why is he allowing her to develop feelings for him if he doesn’t have any intention to have relationship with her. He gave the same reason that he still has fear about how she will respond if he says the truth.

Nagarjuna showed him a video in which Priyanka was seen completely obsessed with Manas. Nagarjuna told, we need to tell the truth even if it hurts. Otherwise, she may develop even more feelings for him. Manas totally agreed.

Nagarjuna becomes psychology counsellor for Annie:

Nagarjuna spoke to Annie master too, who has been at loggerheads with Kajal in recent times. He told her to not go too far in ridiculing Kajal, though doing such things occasionally is fine. She also agreed on his words.

Overall, the way Nagarjuna handling the show shows how keenly he is following the show and the housemates. The way he counselled the youngsters in the relationships shows his maturity in handling the relationships. Overall it was a nice episode.