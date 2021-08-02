Justice NV Ramana to AP, TS: Settle Krishna water row through mediation

Chief Justice of India Justice NV Ramana today (Monday) advised Andhra Pradesh and Telangana governments to settle Krishna water row between them through mediation and not through legal process.

The petition filed by AP government urging Supreme Court to direct Telangana government to stop hydel power generation at Srisailam project came up for hearing in Supreme Court today.

Supreme Court chief justice NV Ramana observed that confrontation between Telugu States is unnecessary.

He advised both the states to see that water row between them does not become a big problem and try to resolve the issue through talks or mediation before the situation comes out of their hands. He said the involvement of third-party in this issue is undesirable.

Justice Ramana said he belonged to both Telugu States and had earlier argued water cases of Undivided Andhra Pradesh in courts.

Justice Ramana said he will not comment on the legal issues involved in the petition filed by AP government.

He said if both the Telugu States still want to resolve this issue through legal process, he will shift the case to another bench for hearing.

AP’s lawyer Dushyant Dave told court that he will seek the opinion of AP government on this issue since the case involves political significance.

Justice Ramana adjourned the case to Wednesday.